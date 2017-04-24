Another milestone for the Samoa Returnees Trust

Magele Vernon MacKenzie, the President of the Samoa Returnees Trust Society speaking at this mornings launch

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: MONDAY 24 APRIL 2017: “It’s a launching of The Second Chances Counseling workshop, and we want to do something different for our deportees,” says Magele Vernon MacKenzie, the President of the Samoa Returnees Trust Society.

It was the launch of the Second Chances workshop at the Toefuatuaina Support center at Nafanua this morning and targeting returnees who are high risk offenders.

“Our goal is to help our members with their issues at the same time have them engage with our staff, our Returnee mentors and other role models who are experts in their respective fields of discipline, ie. Spiritual leaders, Cultural teachers, Academics, Supreme Court Justices, clinicians, medical doctors and counselors,” says Magele.

As a role model, the returnees heard the experience of Toleafoa Chris Solomona who was one of the deportees back from the United States in the 1998. He is now a Cultural Tours Officer with the Samoa Tourism Authority.

“But standing here, I will like to give a lot of thanks to our mother and to my brothers and sisters for their kindness, their compassion and the support that they had for me,” he added.

He said that the only thing that all the deportees need to have is the support of their families.

“And if you do not have that support, isolation will only come.”

He later told Talamua that coming back to Samoa was like hitting a bottle and it was the lowest thing of his life.

The Samoa Returnees Trust is working together what it calls ‘pillars in the community’ in their counseling and rehabilitation work to inspire and have them to move on to better things.

Reverend Nu’uausala Siaosi offered spiritual guidance on the theme “The God of Second Chances of New Beginnings.”

“We want to do something different that has not been done before in Samoa,” says Magele,

“We have put together the practical application (case management) and guest speakers so we have the mix of facilitators. We can give not only empowerment but capacity building for our members,” he said.

