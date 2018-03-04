Another Samoan boxer on the Joshua v Parker card in Cardiff

Mose Auimatagi Jr, right, will feature on the undercard to the Joseph Parker heavyweight title fight in Cardiff.

Kiwi Super Middleweight Mose Auimatagi Jnr has landed a golden chance to shine on the big stage as he meets Welshman Morgan Jones at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday morning April 1 (NZ-Time).

Auimatagi Jnr is unbeaten in his last eight outings and the 22-year-old Auckland man will be hoping to kick-off a famous night for New Zealand boxing with fellow Kiwi Joseph Parker meeting Anthony Joshua in the headline Heavyweight unification blockbuster.

Auimatagi Jnr fights out of the storied Papatoetoe Boxing Gym and trains under Joseph Parker’s former mentor, Grant Arkle.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but I really appreciate the opportunity to fight on such a big stage this early in my career!” said Auimatagi Jr. “If fighting on such an iconic promotion isn’t exciting enough, the challenge of becoming the first opponent of 13 to date, to beat formidable top local prospect Morgan Jones, in his own backyard, in front of up to 90,000 fans supporting him, sure helps me find the motivation in training.”

Unbeaten Welshman Jones moved to 12-0 in July with a fifth KO in the paid ranks at The O2, and now the 27-year-old wants to make a name for himself with a win on the biggest stage possible.

“As a Welshman, it’s a dream come true to box at the Principality Stadium,” said Jones. “I’ve done my apprenticeship on the small hall shows with twelve straight wins and now I’m ready for the biggest stage.

“I hear Team Parker have high hopes for Mose Auimatagi Jnr but he’s coming to the lion’s den in Cardiff and it’s my time to shine. I want to be boxing for major titles later in 2018 and this is the next big step towards that goal. Sure, the fans are there for AJ but I hope they go home remembering my name too!”

Jones’ clash with Auimatagi Jnr is part of a colossal night of action in Cardiff as Anthony Joshua faces Joseph Parker in a World Heavyweight unification battle.

Ryan Burnett defends his WBA World Bantamweight crown against Yonfrez Parejo and Alexander Povetkin puts his WBA Inter-Continental and WBO International titles against Liverpool favourite David Price and Welshman Joe Cordina fights for his first pro title with the WBA International Lightweight belt on the line against Andy Townend.

