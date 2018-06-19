Anthony Milford chooses Samoa

Anthony Milford headlines the Toa Samoa squad. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

Source: RNZI

Anthony Milford has named in the Toa Samoa squad for Saturday’s Pacific Rugby League Test against Tonga.

The 23 year old played in Queensland’s Game One State of Origin defeat against New South Wales earlier this month but will be unavailable for Game Two on Sunday after opting to represent Samoa.

Milford played in Samoa’s Pacific Test defeat by England last May but missed the World Cup due to a shoulder injury.

Manly winger Jorge Taufua is set to make his debut for Samoa, having previously represented Tonga, however four former Toa Samoa internationals have switched allegiance to New Zealand ahead of the Kiwis controversial test against England in Denver this weekend.

Warriors winger Ken Maumalo, St George-Illawarra forward Leeson Ah Mau and Newcastle prop Herman Ese’ese were all a part of Samoa’s World Cup squad at the end of last year, while Bulldogs second-rower Raymond Faitala- Mariner played two tests for the Toa in 2016.

They’re among seven new caps in a severely under-strength Kiwis team.

Toa Samoa squad:

Bunty Afoa, Josh Aloiai, Michael Chee Kam, Christian Crichton, James Gavet, Pita Godinet, Sam Kasiano, Tim Lafai, Joey Leilua, Luciano Leilua, Mason Lino, Dunamis Lui, Tyrone May, Anthony Milford, Isaiah Papali’i, Joseph Paulo, Ligi Sao, Jorge Taufua.

Mate Ma’a Tonga squad:

Andrew Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siliva Havilli, Ata Hingano, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Michael Jennings, Robert Jennings, Sione Katoa, Tuimoala Lolohea, Manu Ma’u, Joe Ofahengaue, Junior Tatola, Jason Taumalolo, Sio Siua Taukieaho, Peni Terepo, Daniel Tupou.

