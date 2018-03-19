Anti-Doping in Sports Body target lack of information on banned substances

SASNOC President Patrick Fepuleai, Vice President Kerry Punivalu, Natanya Potoi – the Anti-Doping Control Officer and locals certified after the three day training in Apia

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA MONDAY 19 MARCH 2018: The lack of awareness and information on prohibited drugs and substances to be used by athletes while preparing for a competition or before a competition, is one vital area the newly established Samoa Medical Anti-Doping Agency (SMADA) is targeting.

Kerry Punivalu, Vice President of SASNOC, is spearheading the move saying it is long overdue and a plan should already be in place to educate and inform athletes, coaches and parents about what to expect and what not to be expected from anti-doping.

SMADA is a direct result of a three day training in Apia last weekend as Samoa prepares to host the Pacific Games in 2019.

“Our objective is to further unite both the Medical Commission and Anti-Doping Agency to educate our athlete, coaches, parents and community on better options with sports and how to manage their sporting talents and to let them know that anti-doping is not a scary thing to do,” said Punivalu.

The recent case of the Samoan female weightlifter Iuniarra Sipaia being banned by the Weightlifting Federation because of a banned substance she took that was prescribed by a medical doctor is one example SMADA hopes to emphasize on its awareness programmes.

“It is very unfortunate and I think that this is area we need to address, is to have as much information and education to our athletes, not only that their coaches are responsible, but the athlete should be more vigilant on what he is or she is taking.”

The region Anti-doping Control Officer Natanya Potoi said the incident about Iuniarra is unfortunate, in the sense that she was not aware whether the prescribed medicine is on the list of banned substances.

“The thing is there are different categories of banned substances, there are drug substances that need to be taken before the competition and what is not banned when she is ready to go into the competition. So for Sipaia’s case, she took the prescribed banned substance then went into competition, when in fact it should be taken out of competition. So it gets down to the fact there is lack of awareness to both doctors and coaches,” said Potoi.

“I know the doctor’s main objective is to minimize the pain of the patients, but they must be aware of what drug they should refrain from using given the patient is an athlete.”

Traditional healers

Punivalu added there is more to SMADA’s vision. “We will be engaging the traditional healers to come on board as well, as we believe instead of relying on modern medicine; there are occasions that the knowledge of traditional healers can be applied to our athletes like a massage.”

The new Agency according to Punivalu, is expected to be headed by a medical doctor. “We would like to try and speak to the medical practitioner’s society and bring them in, get them motivated on the educational side of sports and try to fire up some young doctors to become sports doctors.”

SMADA is hoping to get things on the roll ahead of the Pacific Games in Samoa next year.

