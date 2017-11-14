ANU students take unique tour of cultural history and artistic heritage in Samoa

Leulumoega Fou School of Fine Arts students at work



APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2017: On Wednesday 21st November 2017, a unique cultural experience in Samoa will be presented to the students from the Australia National University (ANU) in Canberra by the Leulumoega Fou School of Fine Arts and Museum based in the Mālua compound.

The students are here in Samoa for 2 weeks to experience local culture as part of their Pacific Islands Field School which hosts students from a variety of academic background ranging from International Security Studies, French, Arts, Pacific Studies, Asian Studies, Development Studies, Anthropology, Politics, Philosophy, Economics, Indigenous Studies, Law and Science.

The students will be hosted to a one-day workshop held at Leulumoega Fou School of Fine Arts which includes a tour of their school campus, studio visits with fine art students in addition to exploring the rich cultural history and artistic heritage at the fine arts museum, Malua Theological College and the spectacular Jubilee Church. The ANU students will also take part in a Samoan dance and basket weaving workshops; and be treated to the indigenous cuisine. The workshop is aimed for students from both schools to engage in a variety of activities to help learn from each other.

The concept behind the workshop was developed by curator/producer Yuki Kihara in partnership with Pelenato Liufau, Principal of Leulumoega Fou School of Fine Arts and Museum.

Kihara and Liufau hope to cater for more university tours that encourage an engaging learning experience in the future.

