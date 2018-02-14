ANZ announces relief package for customers impacted by Cyclone Gita

$100,000 (NZD) donation to Red Cross; waives fees for International Money Transfers and other services

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2018: ANZ today announced an assistance package for the people of Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga following the devastation of Cyclone Gita, as well as donating NZD$100,000 to the Red Cross Pacific Disaster Fund.

ANZ NZ CEO David Hisco said: “Cyclone Gita has left a path of destruction as it swept over Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga, destroying homes and vital infrastructure. These communities face major challenges in its aftermath and it will take a long time to recover.

“We’re there ready to offer support and do what we can for our customers. Our donation to Red Cross, and waiving fees on International Money Transfers and other banking services, will support the flow of urgently needed cash and help people start to rebuild their lives.”

The package will include:

NZD$100,000 donation to the New Zealand Red Cross Pacific Disaster Fund;

Waiving International Money Transfer fees via internet banking and ANZ goMoney from New Zealand into American Samoa, Samoa and Tonga until 31 March;

Working with impacted customers restructuring business loans necessary due to cyclone impacts;

Early access to term deposits without incurring penalty fees for impacted customers; and

Waiver of fees associated with replacing EFTPOS terminals due to cyclone damage.

Customers who need assistance should contact their ANZ closest branch or call the customer helplines on +1 684 633 1151 (American Samoa), +685 69999 (Samoa), or +676 20500 (Tonga) as soon as possible. ANZ has a specialist team ready to assist customers and work with them through this difficult time.

Related