ANZ New Zealand CEO, David Hisco, visits Samoa

With a Samoan orators staff and whisk, ANZ New Zealand CEO, David Hisco addresses the ANZ Staff

Source: Press Release and Photos provided by ANZ

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER 2017: ANZ Samoa Country Head, Bernie Poort, today welcomed the visit last week by ANZ New Zealand CEO, David Hisco, to spend time with staff and customers in Samoa.

In addition to his role as CEO for ANZ New Zealand, Mr Hisco is the ANZ Group Executive responsible for Asia Retail and Wealth, and the Pacific.

“ANZ has been in the Pacific for over 136 years and we continue to invest resources in both Samoa and the region to improve our customers’ experience with us,” Mr Hisco said.

“New Zealand and Samoa have a strong affinity with each other historically and culturally so it’s great that we can all work closely together.

“We value our business in Samoa, where we maintain strong market share, employ passionate local staff and remain committed to proactively delivering our flagship financial literacy program, MoneyMinded, to improve the lives of Samoans through strengthened money management skills, knowledge and confidence.”

MoneyMinded has been delivered to over 16,000 people across the Pacific since it was launched in the region in 2010.

Mr Poort said: “We were thrilled to have David in town with us to showcase beautiful Samoa, its culture, and our business here. David is a seasoned career banker, running a huge a business for ANZ and to come up to share his experience, insights and vision was a huge thrill for me and all our staff.”

During his 30+ year career at ANZ, Mr Hisco has held a number of senior executive roles in retail and commercial banking including leading ANZ’s global Commercial segment from 2008 to 2014. His experience in New Zealand includes being Managing Director of finance company UDC between 1998 and 2000, oversight of Eftpos New Zealand from 2002 to 2004, and Chairman of UDC from 2005 to 2007. David holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from Deakin University, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and an Executive Masters of Business Administration, both from Monash University (Mt Eliza). In 2015 David became a ‘Champion for Change’ a leader actively committed to diversity of thought and inclusiveness from all those who work for and with ANZ. He is a founding director of the Australian food donation charity Second Bite, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and a Fellow Certified Practicing Accountant (Australia).

