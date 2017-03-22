ANZ Samoa measures impact of financial literacy programme

Photograph of the team at ANZ Samoa with the Governor of the Central Bank of Samoa, Maiava Atalina Emma Ainuu-Enari (centre in red) and Country Head, ANZ Samoa, Bernie Poort (centre)

Results find “97 percent now able to save & pay bills on time”

SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2017: ANZ yesterday launched its MoneyMinded in Samoa Impact Report 2016, following successful delivery of ANZ’s flagship financial literacy program, MoneyMinded to over 500 participants since it was launched in Samoa in 2010.

MoneyMinded is a comprehensive suite of financial education resources designed by ANZ to assist adults in building their money management skills, knowledge and confidence.

“ANZ is committed to building financial inclusion and capability in Samoa, where we firmly believe that concentrating our efforts in this area will contribute to the economic development and wellbeing of communities,” said ANZ Samoa Country Head, Bernie Poort.

“We’re excited to share with you the results of our first MoneyMinded Impact Report for Samoa, and we will continue to invest in the program as we believe it can make a significant difference to the lives of Samoans,” Mr Poort said.

Mr Poort added that the findings of the report reveal most respondents have acquired useful and relevant financial knowledge and skills for their daily management of money; more positive attitudes and behaviours towards managing money; and a future orientation that involves setting financial goals, budgeting, saving and investing.

“We want to deliver MoneyMinded to more people across Samoa so that the program’s benefits can be shared far and wide, and this is our firm commitment today,” Mr Poort said.

Some of the key findings of the MoneyMinded in Samoa Impact Report 2016 include:

97 percent of respondents are now able to save and pay their bills on time;

All respondents now believe their personal financial management affects their future and had established their financial goals for the next 12 months and beyond;

70 percent are more likely to have money left over by the next pay day;

93 percent now possess a good understanding of the different financial services available to them, with 63 percent having changed to bank accounts that better suit their needs, and 20 percent having taken out new insurance policies following the program.

The MoneyMinded in Samoa Impact Report 2016 highlights results from a survey conducted by the University of the South Pacific on participants who took part in the program from 2011-2014.

ANZ has been in Samoa since 1990 and has the largest geographic reach of any bank in the Pacific with a presence in 12 Pacific countries, including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, Guam, Kiribati, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands and a representative office in New Caledonia.

