ANZ supports the Spinal Network of Samoa

New Zealand PM Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and ANZ Samoa Country Head, Bernie Poort, handover NZD$20,000 donation to Posenai Patu Pauli and Vern Lusiano of the Spinal Network of Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 06 MARCH 2018: ANZ has announced its support of the Spinal Network of Samoa (SNS), a charity providing care to spinal injury sufferers, through a NZD$20,000 donation and on-going administrative assistance.

ANZ Samoa Country Head, Bernie Poort, stood alongside New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, to present a cheque to charity representatives yesterday.

“I feel very inspired by SNS’s vision to do more for Samoans with spinal injuries. While there has been continuous improvement in care for people with disabilities in Samoa, there is always more that can be done,” Mr Poort said.

“Many young people who sustain spinal injuries hurt themselves when falling out of trees or playing rugby. Due to their injuries, they are unable to work, which causes financial strain on their families. They are also unable to pay for treatment, which can lead to complications, including sepsis and loss of limbs.

“We have seen first-hand through ANZ Personal Banker Vern Lusiano, who works right here in Apia, that people with spinal injuries can thrive if given the right support,” Mr Poort said.

“With some simple modifications to our office and to Vern’s desk, we were able to make our workplace more accessible and Vern has helped countless ANZ customers.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern was in Samoa as part of a trip to the Pacific, including Tonga, Niue and the Cook Islands, with a focus on cyclone recovery efforts.

