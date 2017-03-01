Apia Maroons & Vaiala Ulalei continue battle in American Samoa

Vaiala Ulalei came second in the Marist Sevens and received the Tupua Frederick Wetzell’s shield

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 01 MARCH 2017: The Marist 7’s tournament maybe over, but the battle between the Apia Maroons and the Vaiala Ulalei will continue in American Samoa next month.

Both teams are invited to compete in the American Samoa Flag Day Rugby 7’s tournament.

Both played off in last year’s final in American Samoa with Maroons narrowly winning the American Samoa Flag Days 7’s Tournament 17-15.

In last months Marist International Sevens, Vaiala lost to Auckland Marist in the final and settled for second place receiving the Tupua Frederick Wetzell’s shield.

The Apia Maroons however won the Plate.

Maroons coach Auimatagi Sapani Pomare said it was “careless mistakes that cost them a chance at the finals.”

“We are ready for American Samoa and we will defend our title against whichever team they will face,” said Auimatagi.

Vaiala coach Rudy Leavasa also spoke highly of his team.

“We are ready, we did well in the Marist tournament and we will do our best to make the finals in Pago,” said Rudy.

