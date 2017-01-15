Appeal against National Prosecutor Director taken off the court list

Mauga Precious Chang (right) with lawyer Aumua Ming Leung Wai outside court

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2017: The appeal against suspended Director of the National Prosecutions Office, Mauga Precious Chang was taken off the list of court matters this morning due to the non-appearance of both counsels involved in the matter.

The appellant was New Zealand based independent prosecutor Simativa Perese, who was engaged by the office of the Attorney General to prosecute on behalf of the National Prosecutions Office (NPO).

Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu made the same ruling with other appeal matters.

“It is very disrespectful to the Court to file an appeal, and then counsel filing the appeal does not appear,” said Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu.

He then turned to the NPO counsels questioning why they were not aware of this before coming to court, but was told that NPO was not involved in the Chang matter.

Mauga was acquitted of all charges by Judge Fepulea’i Ameperosa Roma in the District Court 12 December 2016.

She was charged with negligent driving causing injuries, failing to stop and ascertain if she had injured anyone, and the alternative charge of dangerous driving.

Perese appealed Fepuleai’s decision, and the appeal was taken off the list today. It is not known if the appellant will refile or not.

