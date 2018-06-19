Appeal against the President of Lands and Titles Court adjourned

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 JUNE 2018: The appeal against the court decision to discharge the President of the Lands and Titles Court, Fepuleai Atilla Ropati without conviction, has been adjourned to Monday 25 June.

The matter was called in the Supreme Court yesterday morning and the Prosecutor, Rexona Titi asked for an adjournment as she had yet to receive from the Court Registrar written documents for the appeal despite numerous follow ups from prosecution.

The written documents according to the Prosecutor are the sentencing decision by the Judge and transcript of the hearing period.

“We need those two documents to be released to us, and without those, we cannot proceed with the appeal,” Titi told Talamua.

Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu Sapolu then granted Monday next week for the appellant to obtain the written decision and transcript of sentence hearing to prepare and file.

His Honour also pointed out to the respondent that there is no need for him to appear in court unless he wants to as he is aquitted of the charges.

Fepuleai was discharged without conviction of assault related charges in a ruling by District Court Judge, Rosella Papalii last month. The Attorney General issued a press release shortly after that his office was appealing the decision.

“The gravity of this offending was in our respectful view, far too serious for the defendant to be granted this result by the District Court,” said the Attorney General.

“The sentence imposed needs to be revisited and I have instructed my Assistant Attorney General Ms Rexona Titi to file the appeal.”

The matter has been set down for next Monday at 09.30.

