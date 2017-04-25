Appeal counsel says trial Judge erred when acquitting former national prosecutor

Appeal counsel Perese Simativa

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 25 APRIL 2017: Appeal counsel Perese Simativa has submitted that the Judge who presided over the case against former National Prosecutor, Mauga Precious Chang, “erred in law and/or in fact in deciding to acquit the respondent on all charges.”

The appeal against trial Judge Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma’s decision was filed in Court in December last year, and the hearing started yesterday before Justice Mata Tuatagaloa.

Mauga was found not guilty on one charge of negligent driving causing injury, one of dangerous driving and one of failing to ascertain.

According to Simativa, Fepulea’i failed to apply or correctly apply the law in relation to the charge of negligence driving causing injury.

“In relation to the alternative charge of dangerous driving, the trial Judge failed to apply or correctly apply the law with respect to the dangerous driving and (s.42) of the Road Traffic Ordinance 1960,” said Simativa.

As to the charge of failing to ascertain, Simativa believed the trial Judge “failed to apply or correctly apply the law with respect to sections 44(1) and 44(4) of the Road Traffic Ordinance 1960.”

“Further, the trial Judge erred in his understanding and treatment of the evidence and the inferences which could be properly drawn,” he submitted.

Simativa’s focus on the two traffic offences was on the skid marks made by the vehicles involved in the incident, which included a bus carrying school students, Mauga’s car and a taxi.

Mauga’s car was driving from west in an outside lane, took a turn to enter the Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi (TATTE) building at Savalalo, when a bus traveling from east carrying school students collided with Mauga’s car.

“Respectfully, the reasoning is extraordinary and that it seems to suggest that the crash was actually the bus driver’s fault.

“To reinforce the view that the fault lay with the bus driver, the Court holds that the respondent could not be expected to know the state of the brakes so to accommodate for that defect,” said Simativa.

He said the Court “presumably means that either the turn would not have been made or the respondent would have driven in a different manner across the road.”

“I submit the Court erred in holding as it did in paragraph 71 of the decision. The bus driver did not owe a duty to negate or mitigate the Tucson driver’s negligence,” he said.

On the injury charge, Simativa pointed out the ‘soft injuries’ obtained by a woman (Teueli) passenger in Mauga’s car, arguing that injury does not have to be physical only.

He cited the trial Judge’s opinion on paragraph 74, 75 and 76 where it says that Dr. Amituanai’s assessment of the woman receiving only “soft injuries”.

Trial Judge opinion – 76. “I accept that Ms Teueli was in severe pain. But in the absence of evidence of bruising or actual physical injury and applying … I am left in a reasonable doubt that that pain amounted to bodily injury within the meaning of the charge.”

“The Court failed to correctly apply the law,” submitted Simativa.

He said the “Court in this case misunderstood the scope of bodily injury, or mischief, intended to be caught by the Road Transport Ordinance (RTO).”

He argued that:

Injury has its ordinary meaning and there must be actual injury;

The injury complained of must interfere with the health and comfort of the victim, and it must be more than merely transient or trifling;

The injury can include momentary loss of consciousness where there is an injurious impairment to the victim’s sensory functions;

The injury may include psychiatric injury but not mere emotions such as fear, distress or panic;

It may be evidenced by bruising, cuts or lacerations.

Simativa cited evidence presented by Dr. Amituanai on the victim as having “suffer severe pain and showing emotional distress, and she assessed Ms Teueli as having Soft Tissue injury due to a motor vehicle collision. “ to emphasize his argument.

On the charge of failing to ascertain, Simativa argued that it is the statutory duty of the respondent to see if anyone was injured due to the crash.

“It is not contested that the respondent backed up her vehicle and left the crash scene, nor is it contested that she did not check for injuries to anyone including the children in the bus,” said Simativa.

He said that in failing to ascertain the “respondent did not therefore render any assistance to anyone who may have needed immediate medical assistance, as her own passenger appeared to need.”

He cited section 44 of the RTO where it highlights the duties of any person involved in a motor accident.

“Parliament intended that people involved in crashes, irrespective of fault, are required to stop, ascertain and to render assistance to anyone injured. Failure to comply with these duties can lead to a criminal conviction.”

In conclusion he submitted “that upon the facts and law of this case, the respondent is guilty of either negligent or dangerous driving, and guilty of the offence of failing to ascertain injury.

The matter continues with the respondent to respond.

