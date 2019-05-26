APTC and NUS sign Partnership Arrangement to equip Samoans with skills for life

PHOTO: NUS Interim Vce Chancellor, Silafau Dr. Sina Vaai, US Pro Chancellor, Aeau Chris Hazelman and APTC CEO, Soli Middleby after signing the Partnership Arrangement last Friday. Photo APTC



APIA, 27 MAY 2019: The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the National University of Samoa (NUS) renewed their ongoing partnership to support Samoa’s priorities in education through meaningful collaboration at a formal signing ceremony in Apia on Friday 24 May 2019.

The signing signals APTC’s focus on partnerships, a key feature of APTC Phase 3, where both NUS and APTC strengthen their commitment to shared goals, particularly on TVET and skills development for Samoa.

As Australia’s flagship investment in training excellence in the Pacific, APTC has produced more than 1,600 Samoan graduates since it first opened its campus doors in 2007, 47% of whom are women.

Keynote speaker and Samoan Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, Honourable Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio, highlighted that Samoa’s education sector is a point of development for sustainable economic growth in Samoa.

“It is pleasing to witness and be a part of commemorating the partnership of two institutions that recognize shared goals in supporting Samoa’s priorities in education and training,” the Minister said.

“Both institutions share common goals and values as underlined in the Education Sector Plan, Sustainable Development Goal’s and Strategy for the Development of Samoa, such as ‘accelerating sustainable development and broadening opportunities for all’ and therefore this is a milestone in the strategic objectives that the Samoan government and the Education sector pursues,” he added.

APTC CEO, Soli Middleby said the partnership is testament to APTC’s enhanced approach to achieving more through partnership.

“The special relationship APTC has with NUS represents a significant step forward for APTC, not only because of the shared resources and raised profile for TVET in Samoa, but also for the meaningful connections we have made as a training coalition,” said Ms Middleby.

“This partnership with NUS opens doors to furthering our shared objectives and we hope to reach more students and raise the profile of TVET in equipping people with skills and knowledge they will carry for life,” she added.

Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Sara Moriarty said the Australian Government shared the Samoan Government’s desire for the best possible employment outcomes for the people and communities of Samoa.

“Australia encourages national and regional training providers to continue working together, as well as with industry and other stakeholder institutions in the region to address skills gaps in Samoa,” Ms Moriarty said, adding that this shared goal can be reached by working in partnership with stakeholders at regional and national levels.

“This partnership between NUS and APTC is a welcome milestone for the Australian Government, opening doors for the development of the TVET sector and education in Samoa. We look forward to seeing the benefits for the Samoa TVET sector that this partnership will undoubtedly bring.”

The Partnership Arrangement between APTC and NUS will commit to the shared objectives of: supporting and enhancing the employability of graduates, sharing of information and resources for improvement of teaching and programme delivery, improving of public perception of TVET with regard to higher education, quality training in supportive learning environment, meeting industry needs, and contributing to building a pool of qualified trainers.

The APTC and NUS have been key partners since 2008, with APTC situated and operating within the University campus.

