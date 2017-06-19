APTC students visit new Parliament House construction site

APTC students at the new Parliament House construction site at Mulinu’u

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 20 JUNE 2017: Students studying plumbing and metal fabrication at the Australia Pacific Technical College (APTC) this year were given a tour of the construction site for the new Parliament House at Mulinu’u.

The visit gave them the chance to see the preparation work being undertaken around the site and experience firsthand a major construction site.

APTC Country Manager Pat Vella said it was a wonderful learning experience for the students and they were very grateful to the construction company and the Australian Government for facilitating the visit.

Australia is supporting the Government of Samoa to build a quality and accessible Parliament House to meet the 21st century needs of Samoa’s parliament house.

