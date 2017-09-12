APTC’s achievements recognized on its 10th anniversary

Australia Pacific Technical College Alumni students and graduates this morning

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2017: “It’s just 10 years. APTC has produced over eleven thousand graduates from across the Pacific. This includes over one thousand three hundred Samoan men and women. These qualifications have opened doors for graduates in new and improved employment and the potential to work overseas.”

The recognition came from the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi seeing 78 more graduating from APTC this morning.

He said APTC’s extensive consultation with the private sector ensures employer’s needs are met and employees are provided with reverent skills and 97% of employers that employ APTC graduates have indicated their satisfaction with their level of skills.

Today, the 10th anniversary of the Australian Pacific Technical College in Samoa was celebrated with 78 graduates from fourteen different programs. They include business, Carpentry, Early Childhood Education and Care Educational Support, Electro technology, Electrician, Leadership and Management, Metal Fabrication, Hospitality, Patisserie, Plumbing, Tourism, Training and Assessment and Youth work.

Out of the 78 graduates, forty eight (48) are women. Eleven of them graduated with Certificate 4 in the Leadership and Management program.

Prime Minister says this is indeed a very positive step as Samoa needs more women to take up leading roles both in the Parliament and the Public Sector.

“The government of Samoa is fully aware that gender equality is intense in achieving goals for sustainable social and economic development; this commitment is reflected in our national policy for our gender equality 2016-2020 that recognizes women and men as equal partners in the development of Samoa,” he added.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the excellent track record of APTC graduates in employment and the community that preaches well of APTC’s remarkable progress over the past years.

The ceremony was held in the Gym 1 at the Tuana’imato Sports Complex.

