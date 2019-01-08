Asian Development Bank encourages use of customary lands on a better restrictive system

Samoan customary owned land that makes up 80% of the country’s landmass

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 09 JANUARY 2019: The visiting President of the Asian Development Bank, Takehito Nakao has confirmed the Banks stance in supporting better use of customary lands for development.

“We have been supporting how to make better use of customary lands, because in many countries, land is the most important property for people and is a long tradition to countries,” he said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi yesterday.

His statement came amidst a protest by members of the Samoa Solidarity International Group (SSIG) in-front of the Central Bank where the office of the ADB is located and where he earlier met with the Minister of Finance Sili Epa Tuioti.

SSIG is campaigning to repeal the Samoan law that leases customary lands saying it opens Samoa to what happened with other indigenous peoples like the Maoris and Hawaiians losing their rights to their customary owned lands. The group has also taken legal action against the government over the law and the case is pending.

Nakao’s statement however clarified ADB’s support for the better usage of customary lands for economic development.

“There is no such idea to damage the use of customary land or impede the ownership of customary lands, but how to use lands better, and how to have a better restrictive system so there will be less disputes on land boundaries,” said President Nakao.

He said ADB has no intention to infringe the right of customary land owners and he hopes people would understand how ADB works.

The concern raised is that ownership of customary lands that makes up 80% of the country’s land mass will forfeit if the lands are used as collateral and open the door for the bank to sell the land if the loans could not be paid.

Tuilaepa said that Government had explained time and time again, that since the passing of the Samoan Constitution, particularly Article 102, no customary lands had ever been sold.

He said the Attorney General who is the recognised legal officer by the Constitution to advise the Government had also explained several times the Government stance on the issue.

“There are only one or two lawyers kicking up a fuss about the danger of customary lands being sold,” he stated. “It’s fake news,” said Tuilaepa.

The Samoa law however allows leasing customary lands but does not allow the lands to be used as collateral for a bank loan.

Samoa ability to repay loan to ADB

Asked if Samoa was capable of repaying its debts to ADB, the President’s response was “yes”.

ADB has supported Samoa through loans and grants up to $360 million dollars, some through concessional grants and loans.

“We have been careful, money is a big issue for countries and this year, the GDP ratio is increasing and because of (Samoa’s) vulnerability to climate change, we continue to give out grants 100% for this year,” said President Nakao.

He said ADB can mobilize more resources from other development partners such as Japan, New Zealand, Australia and the World Bank.

“There are many things we can do especially for climate adaptation, so the role should be elevated more and stronger resilience to flooding and the need for a stronger community and a good (electricity) power system resilient to climate change,” said President Nakao.

He commended Samoa for the renewable objectives and pledge ADB continuous support to this project.

He however cautioned countries to continue to pursue prudent fiscal policies on expenditures and debt.

Tuilaepa reminded the media that the Government conduct affairs using the good governance principal of accountability and transparency.

He made reference to the Supplementary Budget tabled in Parliament 2 weeks ago, where every loan and repayments have been disclosed.

He said the highest priority with Government is the repayment of loans and what is left, which currently sits at $230 million is used to fund on-going developments.