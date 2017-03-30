Asian man charged with negligent driving causing death

The burnt and damaged rental car and Leauva’a bus that were involved in the accident

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 MARCH 2017: An Asian male has been charged with 2 counts of negligent driving offences and will appear in Court next month.

The charges are negligent driving causing death and negligent driving causing injuries and are in connection with a traffic accident at Puipa’a two weeks ago where a 54 year old father was killed and several passengers were seriously injured.

The charges were confirmed by the Police spokesman Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu.

The accused was driving a rental car traveling towards Apia and collided with the bus that was on its evening trip to Leauva’a village on the west of Apia.

According to police reports, the rental car tore into the right hand side of the bus and rested next to the bus diesel tank that later caught fire and caused an explosion.

The others injured in the incident included the deceased’s grand-daughter, a woman and a young man.

The accused who was also injured in the accident is employed by a local company will appear in Court next month.

