Assessors find Peter Tulaga Guilty

PHOTO: The defendant Peter Tulaga is found guilty by the 5 member Panel of Assessors

By Rula Su’a Vaai

“The Leading Assessor addressed the court saying that they are satisfied that all evidence presented before the court proved that Tulaga did attempt to murder the victim.”

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 MAY 2019: The panel of 5 assessors has found Peter Tulaga guilty of the attempted murder of his girlfriend Frysna Rimoni on 15 January this year.

The panel of three men and two women deliberated in Chamber for less than an hour before returning with a guilty verdict last night.

The Leading Assessor addressed the court saying that they are satisfied that all evidence presented before the court proved that Tulaga did attempt to murder the victim.

The Assessors had earlier visited Tulaga’s home at Vailoa where the accident happened and the Jury worked late into the evening to come to a guilty verdict.

Judge Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren then excused the assessors.

Judge Tafaoimalo proceeded to deliver her ruling over two additional charges against Tulaga, including the possession of an unregistered firearm. She said that she accepts the evidence of Sergeant Toddy Iosefa that there was an unregistered gun under Peter Tulaga’s name.

The Judge did not accept Tulaga’s evidence that the unregistered gun in his possession belonged to his father.

The Judge also found Tulaga guilty of being armed with a dangerous weapon, accepting Frysna Rimoni’s testimony that the gun that was used, was inside the room, lying beside the defendant.

“I find that there was no lawful excuse for the gun to be in the defendant’s possession.”

Peter Tulaga remains in custody and will be sentenced on 28 June.

Like this: Like Loading...