Assessors found a planter not guilty of attempted murder

By Rula Su’a –Vaai

APIA, SAMOA- TUESDAY 1 MAY 2018: A panel of five assessors in the Supreme Court have found Mackay Visesio, a local planter not guilty of attempted murder charge and causing grievous bodily harm.

Visesio was accused of attempting to kill Chen Hong, a business man and owner of KS Mart Supermarket at Vaitele.

The incident happened on 30 September 2017, as Visesio was selling pumpkins at KS Mart and a fight broke out between Visesio and Chen Hong and his family said to be caused by the accused. After the fight, the accused allegedly returned with a machete. The prosecution alleged he used the machete to try and kill, or cause grievous bodily injury to Chen Hong.

The panel of assessors however found Visesio not guilty on both counts.

Outside court, Visesio was a relieved man. His first reaction was to thank his parents who were on his side when he was in police custody.

“My parents flew all the way from New Zealand to be with me as all my siblings live overseas and I am the only one living in Samoa and looking after our plantation with my wife.”

