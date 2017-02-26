Attorney General announces management team

Attorney General Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff with his management team

Source: Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2017: The Attorney General’s office has a new look to its Management structure, as it confirms that the new Cabinet-approved position of Assistant Attorney General International and Commercial Law, has been filled by Ms Constance Tafua-Rivers-Lesa.

This means that the current management team is comprised of the Attorney General, three Assistant Attorney Generals; and as Acting Director of the National Prosecution Office, the Assistant Director Ms Leone Sua Mailo. This is part of the effort to specialise the work and increase efficiency.

Attorney General Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff said, “The aim is to clearly define responsibilities without removing the flexibility for teams to still assist each other across divisions. We are excited that Ms Tafua Rivers-Lesa, who has served the AG’s office for a decade, is now stepping up to this new position, with all the instructional experience she carries with her.”

Ms Tafua Rivers-Lesa completed her Masters of International Maritime Law, from Malta, and has experience across all divisions within the office.

Related