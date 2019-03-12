Attorney General asks for $20,000 talā security costs from SSIG

A photo from a previous SSIG protest march



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 MARCH 2019: The Attorney General is asking for $20,000 talā security costs from the Samoa Solidarity International Group – SSIG, in a multimillion talā law suit against the government.

In the Supreme Court, defense counsel, Unasa Iuni Sapolu asked the court for time so she can go through the security cost motion. Chief Justice Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu granted time for the defense counsel.

Meanwhile a strike out motion against the former Attorney General, Aumua Ming Leung Wai, will be heard on 22 July. Aumua was the Attorney General when the Lands Titles Registration Act was passed.

Unasa said even if the ruling on the strike out motion is in favor of the respondent, they can still argue their case against the other six respondents.

The Attorney General is representing the Prime Minister, Samoa Land Corporation, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The other defendants include the former Head of State and the Asian Development Bank.

Outside of court, SSIG members from Satapuala village said they will fundraise to contribute to the security costs. Ga Sakalia from Satapuala said, they have already contributed $4000 to SSIG and they will continue to do so.

The SSIG is seeking to repeal the Lands Titles Registration Act 2008 (LTRA2008) as unconstitutional.

Like this: Like Loading...