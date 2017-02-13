Auckland Zoo offers funding support to South Pacific projects

Auckland Zoo Birds section keeper Deja Rivera in Samoa assisting with research on the Critically Endangered Manumea – Samoa’s national bird.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: South Pacific conservation projects are being invited to apply to Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund’s Small Grants programme by 19 February 2017 to help grow their efforts.

Grants of up to NZD$5000 (announced late March), will be awarded to new or established conservation projects in the South Pacific that have a total value of up to $20,000NZD.

“The South Pacific is our backyard. It’s a region that’s been under-resourced for a very long time, so there’s a huge need here,” says Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund programmes coordinator, Peter Fraser.

“Our Conservation Fund already supports, at both a practical and financial level, a multitude of New Zealand projects. We’ve also supported key bird conservation projects in Rarotonga, Samoa, and the Marquesas Archipelago (French Polynesia) and it’s always been our plan to grow our support to our South Pacific neighbours.

“Auckland itself is a significant South Pacific city, with well over 200,000 Aucklanders describing themselves as Pacific Islanders. And like New Zealand, our extended South Pacific family faces conservation issues very similar to ours; invasive mammalian pest species, along with habitat degradation and loss,” adds Mr Fraser.

This South Pacific region-focused support marks Round 2 of Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund’s Small Grants programme funding for 2016-2017.

“We’re delighted to be to growing our support to the South Pacific, where small grants can help provide vital seed money to get new projects off the ground,” says Mr Fraser.

In Samoa, the Samoa Conservation Society gets support for the recovery plan for the ‘Critically Endangered’ Manumea (tooth-billed pigeon), Samoa’s national bird.

Further information and an application form to apply for an Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund small grant, can be found at: http://www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/sites/conservation/in-the-wild/small-grants-programme

