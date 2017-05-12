Aufaga Women wins the Ie Samoa fine mat competition again

The various Womens’ Committees displaying their fine mats in the fa’alelegapepe ceremony

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 MAY 2017: The women of Aufaga Village have again taken the first prize of the annual fine mats Ie Samoa competition, handmade tapa cloths and handicrafts. It is the fourth time the committee has won the competition.

“Even though this is not the first time we’ve won the competition but my heart is so thankful to the Lord for helping me guide and lead our committee so that we can make it again at this level” says Eseta Tulifau Tualelei the Leader of Aufaga womens committee

Associate Minister of the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, Tofa Lio Foleni told Talamua that government is encouraging the women to strengthen this important aspect of Samoan culture for the upkeep of families, villages and churches.

“What we witnessed today is an increasing number of Ie Samoa that have been displayed by each women committee from the villages and that’s an encouraging sign and government is very happy with the turn out and commitment shown every year,” says Tofa Lio Foleni.

The annual event has been running for thirteen years since.

It is such a very excited programme and we always look forward to attend in this annual event each year says

Ailepata Mua of the Aufaga is very glad with the outcome for their Womens Committee.

“It’s also great to see the men supporting us and what we’re doing to improve the quality of the fine mat and it will be great for the men to push this as a community cooperative project,” says the Tofa Lio Foleni.

A total of 800 Ie Samoa were displayed by all village committees who took part and 64 were produced by the Aufaga Womens Committee.

The Womens’ Committee from Fogasavaii came second in the Exhibition.

Some of the fine mats were bought by the Government at no less than $1,000 each putting smiles on the women’s faces as they returned to their villages to prepare for the rest of the preparations for Mother’s Day.

Sunday will be dedicated to church and prayer services to celebrate women’s day and Monday will be public holiday.

