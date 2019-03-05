Australia Assists With Pacific Games Water Sports Safety

PHOTO: Australian High Commissioner Sara Moriaty (far left) presents the Police Commissioner, Fuiavaili Egon Keil the new life jackets.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 06 MARCH 2019: The Government of Australia has donated Boarding Party Life Jackets that will be used in support of the Pacific Games in July.

worth more than AUST$11,000 to the Police Maritime Unit today.

The two types of jackets were presented by Australia’s High Commissioner, Sara Moriaty to the Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil.

“It is great to see that there are two different types and one of them will be used in support of the Pacific Games, to ensure the safe operation of the games is paramount,” said Moriaty.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil acknowledged the gift.

“As we prepare for the Pacific Games, these gears will come in very handy, as the old ones are out dated and we got some fancy equipment here,” said Fuiavailili.

The new style lifejackets will assist greatly with Pacific Games water sports such as outrigger canoeing, and triathlon.

The other set of life jackets have a built in phone capability that will help the maritime staff tremendously at times of emergencies and when undertaking license and registrations checks of foreign fishing vessels operating in Samoa’s maritime domain.

Some of the features praised in these new life jackets includes the 156 Newton buoyancy bladder (capable of supporting a 150 kg person, uses 2 x33gram CO2 cylinder, a manual gas inflation, oral inflation, and a deflation tube.

With the Police new patrol boat, Nafanua 2 coming soon, Fuiavailili commended Australia for their contribution and the life jackets will be needed by the Police Maritime Unit.

Like this: Like Loading...