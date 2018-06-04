Australia dominates Oceania youth boxing champs

Team Australia took all but one of the divisions of the Oceania Youth Boxing Champs in Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 4 JUNE 2018: Australia almost had a clean sweep of the Oceania Youth Boxing Championships in Apia in the weekend if not for the Heavy weight division.

Samoas’ Mathes Malcom Preston outpointed a tough de Silva of New Zealand in the 91 kg division to break the Australian dominance who won 7 bouts of the night. The Australian female boxers won all of the divisions in the female competition.

The gold medallists now qualify for the World Champs in Uruguay in September.

The results:

Bantam Weight: Issa Aamin Zzhir (Australia) defeated Ioane Ioane of Samoa.

Light Weight: Clauge Jake Lerhoy defeated Murdoch-Mckeich Kasib Hunter of New Zealand.

Light Welter: Roberts Daniel Sam of Australia defeated Seumanu Raymond of New Zealand.

Welterweight: King Kiwa Jai defeated Ah Tong Marion Faustino of Samoa.

Middle Weight: Kagho Jancen of Australia defeated Poutoa Jansen of Samoa.

Light Heavy: Jbbour Jeremiah defeated Isaako Tuivasa Tutoatasi of Samoa.

Heavy Weight: Mathes Malcom Preston defeated de Silva of New Zealand.

Super Heavy: Dennis Jai Ropata defeated Tuna Papalii Tufatu of Samoa.

The international competition was held under the auspices and standards of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the Boxing Association for the Oceania region and was used as training and to accredit referees, judges and ring officials from Oceania in order to raise the standards of the sport in the region.

President of the Samoa National Sports and Olympics Committee, Patrick Fepuleai said the competition is timely for Samoa as it prepares to host the Pacific games in 2019.

AIBA’s Technical Delegate, Wayne Rose said Australia maybe dominating in the Oceania region but the smaller islands are catching up fast and is one of the objectives of AIBA – to provide technical training in order to help lift the standards and skill levels.

