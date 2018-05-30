Australia Women take Gold in the Oceania Youth Championship opening night

Australia’s Golden Girls: Sophie Ingledew, Caitlin Amy Beckett and Monique Suraci.

By Gerwin Polu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 31 MAY 2018: The Oceania Youth Boxing Championship came out swinging in its first day of competition at the Faleata Sports Complex, Gym 1 last night.

There were nine bouts in the first night of the World Youth Championships qualifying competition in Hungary in September this year. The men’s bouts were decisive rounds to see who progresses in to the second round of the competition tomorrow, Thursday 31st May at 3pm local time.

The women’s bouts however were the finals dominated by the Australian Women’s team winning Gold in two divisions.

Caitlin Amy Beckett won Gold in the 64kg category after defeating New Zealander McKeilah King. Sophie Ingledew won Gold against Tahitian fighter Jessica Ioane in the 54kg category and Monique Suraci won Gold in the 51kg women’s category.

In the Men’s Categories:

Light Weight (60kg), Hunter Kasib McKeich-Murdoch of New Zealand defeated Samoa’s Seanoa Hall.

Light Welter Weight (64kg), Raymond Seumanu of New Zealand beat Alai Fa’auila of Samoa.

Welter Weight (69kg), Falaniko Tauta of American Samoa defeated Christopher Zoing of Fiji.

Middle Weight (75kg), Taj Eseoghene Kagho of Australia won against Jack Colton Seymour-Moir of New Zealand.

Heavy Weight (91kg), Livai de Silva of New Zealand won against Heremoana of the OCBC

Heavy Weight (91kg), Malcolm Preston Matthes of Samoa defeated Conner Ethan Hartwig of Australia.

The competition is sanctioned by the Amateur International Boxing Association AIBA with international referees and judges officiating. More action continues today from 3pm at the Faleata Sports Complex, Gym 1, Samoa with LIVE Online Streaming by Talamua on our YouTube Channel.

Related