Australian Governor General opens Leone Bridge

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi with visiting Australia’s Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove at the ceremonies to officially open Leone Bridge.

Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA- 01 JULY 2017: After five years, the Leone Bridge damaged by the 2012 Cyclone Evan received a grand opening witnessed by visiting Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

And in acknowledging the cooperation between the Governments of Australia and Samoa as well as the leadership by the World Bank which co-funded the project, Sir Cosgrove complimented the all parties involved for a job well done.

“One of the best things that Australia can do is to help with the infrastructure of this nation,” said the retired senior General Australian Army.

“We understand and your government is clear that this sort of infrastructure investments directly contributes to the Samoan economy so from our point of view this is a wonderful outcome.

“Let this become this be an ongoing simple of the growing and important partnership between Samoa and Australia.”

“Australia with others, continue to provide support through the Infrastructure Technical Assistance Facility, Green Climate Fund and other facilities,” complemented Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi in his address.

“Similarly we would like to also pay tribute to the World Bank Group through its in country Representative Saoleitititi Maeva Vaai for persisting in the development of the Land Transport Sector.

“You were able to leverage resources and encouraged partnerships to facilitate the completion of a number of major works including Leone Bridge,” he continued.

“The delays that pushed back progress due to limited technical capacity in country, is now history as we gather to celebrate the completion of Leone Bridge.”

On top of funding for the Leone Bridge, Australia has also committed to AUS$1.4 million to fund five emergency bailey bridges for Samoa.

Meanwhile, the Australian Government will provide an estimated $37.2 million in total Official Development Assistance to Samoa in 2017-18. This will include an estimated $23.6 million in bilateral funding to Samoa.

Australia’s commitment to development with Samoa is ongoing. In line with Australia’s Aid Investment Plan, the Aid Partnership Arrangement (signed on 7 December 2016) and the Strategy for the Development of Samoa, Australia is working with the Samoan Government to pursue the following strategic priorities:

In 2016-17, Australia’s aid program contributed to:

economic and governance reforms to strengthen debt, government policy and practices, and revenue collection

economic infrastructure, including the widening of Vaitele Street (completed in August 2016) – a critical link between Apia Port, the Central Business District and Apia’s industrial zone

school infrastructure improvements which have helped Samoa achieve near universal primary access.

A partnership from 2015 to 2018 between Queensland’s Department of Health and Samoa’s Ministry of Health focused on improving governance and leadership, public health and health information.

supporting more than 1300 Samoans to graduate from the Australian Pacific Technical College since 2007.

providing approximately 132 Samoans overall with Australia Awards scholarships, including short term awards, to study at tertiary institutions in Australia and the Pacific.

