Australian police Constable denies dumping used boots in Samoa

PHOTO: Some of the worn out and torn boots placed in special boxes at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Division at Nu’u

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2019: The Australian police Constable, Jo Mirkana, who sent a container of used boots with the intention of distributing them to farmers, has denied dumping them in Samoa.

Photos of worn out and torn boots were taken at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Division at Nu’u and some were put in boxes at a corner of the reception office and labelled as “write off” or “please do not touch”.

An employee at the Nu’u Divison said the old and torn boots were from the container sent from Australia. Most of the boots have been distributed and the auditors are working on a report to Cabinet.

In an email to Talamua, Jo Mirkana said the boots that she collected and sent to Samoa were second hand but in very good condition.

“The only statement I’d like to make is, I’m shocked at the boots captured in this photo. The 4,000 pairs of boots and shoes handed over to the Minister for Agriculture were second hand but in good condition.”

Mirkana said “the boots in this photo are worn out and would therefore, not have passed the quality-control standards we had here in Australia. They wouldn’t have met the shipment standards for Samoa.”

She added, “I would not willingly and intentionally include boots/shoes not fit for wear. It’s a waste of space in the container not to mention a waste of money to send them to Samoa. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Disappointed

“I’m a bit disappointed with how this has come about because I hadn’t been approached or questioned at the time of packing, storing and distribution of the shoes whilst I was in Samoa for 3 weeks. Why has it come to light now 4 weeks later? Why didn’t anyone question me on the condition of the shoes while I was in Samoa?”

Jo Mirkana handed over the container of 4,000 pairs of used boots to the Prime Minister last month, who was the Acting Minister of Agriculture at the time. The Australian High Commissioner, Sarah Moriaty was also present.

Constable Mirkana from the Springvale Police Station travels regularly to Samoa. She initiated collecting second hand boots donated by police from all throughout Victoria, Australia when during one of her recent visits a Siumu village farmer told her that he needed boots to go to his farm.

Mirkana hopes to continue assisting families and emergency workers in Samoa in whatever way she can, whether big or small.

“I’ll always love Samoa and I will continue to visit,” she told Talamua.

