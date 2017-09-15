Australian school to donate children’s classroom for the House of Hope

Samoa Victim Support Group Junior Group Executive – Sina Solomona, Fundraising Coordinator; Nofovaleane Tu’ugamau, Vice President; and Sina Eteuati, Secretary

By Natu Samuelu Tafuna’i

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2017: Students from the Helensvale State High School in Queensland, Australia have been fundraising to fund a classroom for the children residing at the House of Hope refuge at Tuana’imato.

The classroom project is spearheaded by the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) Junior Group. The Vice President of SVSG Junior Group, Nofovaleane Tu’ugamau said the project is an addition to the House of Hope developments

“The aim is to have a separate classroom for the children to learn, build and train on home economics and other livelihood skills,” said Tu’ugamau.

He said since their group came up with the idea, they connected with the Helensvale students who agreed to help and started fundraising for the project.

Tu’ugamau said the project has forged a partnership between youths from the two countries who share the passion to help and make a difference in the lives of others.

He also said representatives from Helensvale will arrive in Samoa in the weekend and will join representatives of the Rotary Club of Surfers Sunrise to install the ready-made classroom within 10 days.

The Helensvale School Project is one of the many the SVSG Junior Group has coordinated this year.

