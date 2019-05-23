Australia’s support to Leauvaa Primary School

The Australian High Commissioner Her Excellency Sara Moriarty presenting the water tank project to the Leauva’a Primary school Executive Committee member, Sala Lameko

APIA, 23 MAY 2019: The students and teachers of Le’auva’a Primary started school today with the opening of their new bathroom facilities and two water tanks received through Australia’s Direct Aid Program.

Australian High Commissioner Her Excellency Sara Moriarty officiated the opening together with school principal Ms Ada Uhrle-Mikaele, Sagaga district school inspector, Lafaitele Aiga Esera, and school executive committee member Mr Sala Lameko.

“The Government of Australia takes pride in working with local communities on projects such as these that aim to achieve sustainable development in Samoa,” Ms Moriarty said.

“The latest addition of bathroom facilities and water tanks is vital in promoting a healthier and more conducive learning environment for the students and staff of Le’auva’a Primary School,”

“The water tanks will ensure that the children are provided with a supply of clean water for drinking and washing. I hope that this cleaner environment will help protect students from dirt and disease – which, as a parent myself, I find very reassuring,”

“Thank you to Le’auva’a Primary School Committee for the opportunity to support the efforts of the School Executive Committee in the provision of these vital facilities. Australia’s Direct Aid Program projects are designed by the very communities that are seeking to benefit, and further complements our broader development program delivered in partnership with the Government of Samoa,” Ms Moriarty concluded.

The majority of Australia’s development funding, including Australia’s support to the Education Sector of around WST $20 million from 2015 to 2019, is provided to Samoa on a government to government basis. The Government of Samoa utilises these funds on their education priorities.

The Direct Aid Program on the other hand has a direct and targeted impact on people’s lives by funding projects that are initiated within communities. For many years, Australia has funded small-scale community activities through the Direct Aid Program to help groups, churches and non-government organisations provide essential services for their communities at a grass-roots level.

Like this: Like Loading...