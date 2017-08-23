AVIATION: Tonga-Samoa ties re-established

Source: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST 2017: Competition is expected to heat up before the end of the month on the inter-island flight route between Fagalii, Samoa and Vavau in Tonga.

Real Tonga Airline is on the verge of signing an agreement with government to service the route three times a week, says Polynesian Airlines General Manager Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala.

Real Tonga Airlines plans to use one of its 34-seater planes from the northern island of Vavau – which is closer to Samoa than Tonga’s main islands. And test flights have proven successful.

Talofa Airways have also been serving the direct connection between Fagalii and the Kingdom of Tonga with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The flights will save Tongans and Samoans a trip to Fiji or New Zealand to travel between the two countries.

“With more flights to Samoa from our neighboring islands, it is part of our corporate plan as a lead up to the launching of our national carrier the Samoa Airways in November,” elaborated Tupuivao.

“Samoa Airways and Samoa will be used as a transit by our neighbors to travel to New Zealand and Australia,” he said.

