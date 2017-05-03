Baby Manu thrashed by NZ and play Fiji in final

Baby Manu against New Zealand and against Australia. Photo: Oceania Rugby

Samoa’s Under 20 faces Fiji this weekend for the bottom positions of the Oceania Rugby Under 20 Championships having been thrashed by New Zealand 80-23.

New Zealand and Australia are set up for a winner takes all match in the Championships decider.

New Zealand made 13 changes from the team that thrashed Fiji last week by 60 points and illustrated their depth, scoring 12 tries to overpower the Baby Manu 80-23 on the Gold Coast.

The Australia and Fiji match was much closer with Fiji pushing the hosts to the end winning 32-24.

Fiji and Samoa remain win less and will decide the bottom two positions in this years Under 20s Championships.

Related