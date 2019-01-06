Bad Weather diverts Samoa Airways Apia-Sydney flight to Canberra

06 JANUARY 2019 – Samoa Airways flight OL855 from Apia to Sydney, Saturday 5 January, was diverted to Canberra where it had to land due to bad weather at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport.

A statement from the airline said the diversion took place while customers with confirmed bookings on the return flight (OL856) from Sydney to Apia were being processed through check-in and departure formalities.

“Whilst flight OL855 was eventually able to operate from Canberra to Sydney last night, it did so after 11:00pm local time meaning that the Sydney Airport curfew would be a factor.

“Despite the Airline’s best efforts for special dispensation to operate out of Sydney back to Apia after the curfew, unfortunately this was not possible and as a result, Samoa Airways’ Boeing 737-800 aircraft and crew had to make an unplanned overnight stopover in Sydney.

“As a result, the delay meant that flight OL856 out of Sydney had to be rescheduled along with the Airlines other international flights for the period 6th to 11th January.

“Flight OL856 was rescheduled to depart Sydney at 2:00pm today 6th January, in accordance with the availability of aircraft bays, check-in counters and baggage carousels at Sydney Airport.

“The Airline apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of the disruption which was caused by unsuitable weather conditions and reminds customers to ensure they have travel insurance coverage for unforeseen situations and emergencies.

“Samoa Airways advises customers with confirmed bookings to check schedule information on the affected flights online at https://samoaairways.com/flight-travel-advice/ or through telephone +685 23097 or +6427 5959 702.”