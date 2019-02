APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2019: The prevailing bad weather conditions has postponed the Schools National Sevens Rugby Championship 2019 that was scheduled for Friday this week. The Championships involves 15 colleges with the majority who were supposed to travel from Upolu for the championships in Savaii.

The Schools Rugby Union and Schools Principals’ Association in conjunction with the Samoa Rugby Union made the decision this morning when the weather update from the Met Office confirmed heavy rain and rough seas which in effect has forced the Samoa Shipping Corporation to cease its daily Ferry trips between Mulifanua and Salelologa until further notice since yesterday. They decided then to postpone the tournament to Friday 8th March 2019 for the safety of all involved.

The championships will be played between 8 Under 19 Girls teams, 8 Under 19 Boys Teams, and 8 Under 17 Boys Teams at the Don Bosco and Pu’apu’a Fields in Savaii.

Like this: Like Loading...