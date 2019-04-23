Bahá’ís Celebrate Most Great Festival

Press Release

The Bahá’ís Temple at Tiapapata, Samoa

TIAPAPATA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 24 APRIL 2019: Bahá’ís in Samoa, American Samoa and around the world are currently celebrating the 12 day festival of Ridván, a period referred to by Bahá’u’lláh, the Prophet-Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, as the Most Great Festival.

The Ridván festival, beginning 21 April and ending 2 May, marks the anniversary of Baha’u’llah’s declaration in 1863 that He was a new messenger of God. Ridván literally translates to “paradise” in the Arabic language and is used in Baha’i Holy Writings to describe a place or station of spiritual beauty and significance. Three holy days within this period, when work and school is suspended, signify the importance ascribed to the momentous events that took place 156 years ago.

It is on 21 April, the first day of Ridván, that Bahá’ís in thousands of localities around the globe elect their local governing councils. National conventions are also held in the festival period, at which elected delegates vote for the national governing bodies of the Bahá’í Faith.

Delegates from Samoa and American Samoa will be meeting this weekend for this important annual convention. In addition to electing the governing council, delegates will discuss how best to foster communities distinguished by their worship of God and their service to humankind

