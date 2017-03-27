Bail application for murder accused set for Thursday

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY, 27 MARCH 2017: The 47-year-old father, Afereti Talato Mapusua who is accused of murdering his 14-year-old son is kept in custody after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

This morning the accused appeared again before his Honour the Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asue Falefatu Sapolu where defence counsel Alalatoa Rosella Papali’i requested for her client to be granted bail.

She is aware that the National Prosecution Office strongly opposes bail however Alalatoa said that the accused’s wife is also seeking bail for her husband.

Chief Justice Patu told the accused that his wife is seeking bail for him to await the hearing of his matter next year and whether that is what he wants as well.

Afereti said he wants to be out on bail to help his wife.

Chief Justice Patu then allowed the bail application to hear in court on Thursday 29th March 2017 at 10am.

The accused is facing one count of murder after he allegedly killed his son at Falelauniu last month.

Police reported that the accused was intoxicated at the time.

