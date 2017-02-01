Bank South Pacific awards 40 scholarships

The students from various schools receiving scholarships from Bank South Pacific

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2017: The Bank South Pacific (BSP) continues to develop the children of Samoa through their scholarship scheme offered to selected students every year.

At a brief ceremony yesterday, BSP awarded 40 scholarships were awarded to students from various schools in a brief ceremony at the banks main offices, Beach Road last night.

“This was the program initiated under Wespac Bank which BSP has committed to continue when they took over the bank in 2015,” said Shirley Pauga, Head of Retail Banking South Pacific.

The number has increased from last year and is one of many programmes that bank has been engaged in.

“This same program has assisted more than 300 students, and we are looking at continuing it,” Pauga said.

144 students applied but only 40 were chosen by the judges based on the students performance and reports from their teachers and principals.

“We like to grow with you and see you succeed in the future,” Pauga told the students some of whom were with their parents..

The recipients of the scholarships include:

Jonhson Mariner Sefo Antonio Talamaivao

Venus Valentina Vitale Faavaoa Tanea Semeatu

Flovai Vaituutuu Rosemary A. Levaa

Clement lino Jr. lemana Deserie Talouli

PPesonya Jessop Kasiopei Lemamea

Mayirtyon Vaasili Carita Theresa R. Vili

Chrisita Christopher Sione Itula Lesa

Annalouise Levaa Qara A. Taavao

Antonio Tupou Sophie A. Tualaulelei

Philip Mauala Brian Tyrell

Nicodemus Lafaele Luatimu Iosefo

Gideon T. Lafaele Donnaree Siaki

Ioane Wesley Maisa Tafito Aukuso

Ruth Ah Tune Vasaloloa Filipo

Daniel B. Tyrell Margret Solomona

Vai Faletui Kendance Maisa

Asterios M. Savelio David Seko

Jimmy Levasii Vaoiva Tanielu

Winter Stowers Liu Jr. Leitupo.

Ofeira Viliamu Deborah Misiupe

