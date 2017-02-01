Bank South Pacific awards 40 scholarships
The students from various schools receiving scholarships from Bank South Pacific
By Lagi Keresoma
APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2017: The Bank South Pacific (BSP) continues to develop the children of Samoa through their scholarship scheme offered to selected students every year.
At a brief ceremony yesterday, BSP awarded 40 scholarships were awarded to students from various schools in a brief ceremony at the banks main offices, Beach Road last night.
“This was the program initiated under Wespac Bank which BSP has committed to continue when they took over the bank in 2015,” said Shirley Pauga, Head of Retail Banking South Pacific.
The number has increased from last year and is one of many programmes that bank has been engaged in.
“This same program has assisted more than 300 students, and we are looking at continuing it,” Pauga said.
144 students applied but only 40 were chosen by the judges based on the students performance and reports from their teachers and principals.
“We like to grow with you and see you succeed in the future,” Pauga told the students some of whom were with their parents..
The recipients of the scholarships include:
Jonhson Mariner Sefo Antonio Talamaivao
Venus Valentina Vitale Faavaoa Tanea Semeatu
Flovai Vaituutuu Rosemary A. Levaa
Clement lino Jr. lemana Deserie Talouli
PPesonya Jessop Kasiopei Lemamea
Mayirtyon Vaasili Carita Theresa R. Vili
Chrisita Christopher Sione Itula Lesa
Annalouise Levaa Qara A. Taavao
Antonio Tupou Sophie A. Tualaulelei
Philip Mauala Brian Tyrell
Nicodemus Lafaele Luatimu Iosefo
Gideon T. Lafaele Donnaree Siaki
Ioane Wesley Maisa Tafito Aukuso
Ruth Ah Tune Vasaloloa Filipo
Daniel B. Tyrell Margret Solomona
Vai Faletui Kendance Maisa
Asterios M. Savelio David Seko
Jimmy Levasii Vaoiva Tanielu
Winter Stowers Liu Jr. Leitupo.
Ofeira Viliamu Deborah Misiupe
