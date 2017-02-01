Menu
/ Business / Bank South Pacific awards 40 scholarships

Bank South Pacific awards 40 scholarships

 

The students from various schools receiving scholarships from Bank South Pacific

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2017: The Bank South Pacific (BSP) continues to develop the children of Samoa through their scholarship scheme offered to selected students every year.

At a brief ceremony yesterday, BSP awarded 40 scholarships were awarded to students from various schools in a brief ceremony at the banks main offices, Beach Road last night.

“This was the program initiated under Wespac Bank which BSP has committed to continue when they took over the bank in 2015,” said Shirley Pauga, Head of Retail Banking South Pacific.

The number has increased from last year and is one of many programmes that bank has been engaged in.

“This same program has assisted more than 300 students, and we are looking at continuing it,” Pauga said.

144 students applied but only 40 were chosen by the judges based on the students performance and reports from their teachers and principals.

“We like to grow with you and see you succeed in the future,” Pauga told the students some of whom were with their parents..

The recipients of the scholarships include:

Pesega College student Fa’avaoa Semetau with mother Siera and sister Esther

Jonhson Mariner                       Sefo Antonio Talamaivao
Venus Valentina Vitale             Faavaoa Tanea Semeatu
Flovai Vaituutuu                        Rosemary A. Levaa
Clement  lino Jr. lemana           Deserie Talouli
PPesonya  Jessop                       Kasiopei  Lemamea
Mayirtyon Vaasili                      Carita Theresa  R. Vili
Chrisita  Christopher                 Sione Itula Lesa
Annalouise  Levaa                      Qara A. Taavao
Antonio Tupou                            Sophie  A. Tualaulelei
Philip Mauala                               Brian Tyrell
Nicodemus Lafaele                      Luatimu Iosefo
Gideon  T. Lafaele                       Donnaree Siaki
Ioane Wesley Maisa                    Tafito Aukuso
Ruth Ah Tune                              Vasaloloa Filipo
Daniel B. Tyrell                            Margret Solomona
Vai Faletui                                    Kendance Maisa
Asterios M. Savelio                     David Seko
Jimmy Levasii                             Vaoiva Tanielu
Winter Stowers                            Liu Jr. Leitupo.
Ofeira Viliamu                              Deborah Misiupe

Lagi Keresoma

