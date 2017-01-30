Bank South Pacific donates to the 29th Marist Sevens

Bank South Pacific’s Head of Business, Edward Yee presenting the cheque to the Vice President of Marist St. Joseph’s Sports Club, Tupa’i Klaus Stunzer

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JANUARY: The Bank of the South Pacific today donated $5,000 tālā as an Associate Sponsor of the upcoming 29th Marist Sevens 2017 and Marist Samoa Sports International Fest Week. The sponsorship in cash includes $3,000 towards officials’ uniforms.

The cheque was presented by Edward Yee, Head of Business Banking of BSP in Samoa to the Vice President of Marist St Joseph Sports Club, Tupa’i Klaus Stunzer.

“BSP is proud to sponsor this event as participants of this tournament are players from villages in Savaii and here in Upolu as well as a few teams from overseas,” said Edward Yee.

“But most importantly, we are giving a little back to the community by supporting this event to help with the development of young people in their rugby careers,” he added.

Tupa’i Klaus Stunzer of Marist acknowledged the sponsorship saying this was not the first time BSP has helped the club’s sporting activities.

“This is not the first time BSP has come on board to support the Marist International Sevens and this year with the International Sports Week. So we are very appreciative of the assistance that will help the development of our young people become future leaders through team building and lead healthy lifestyles,” said by Stunzer.

Edward Yee said the sponsorship adds to BSP’s commitment not only as the market leader in the South Pacific’s banking and financial sector, but as a committed partner in the community, cultural and sporting activities.

So BSP wished all the participating teams and players the best of luck and Marist well in the organisation of the event.

