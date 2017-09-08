Being a Superwoman is to embrace all her responsibilities

The 9 Miss Samoa Contestants with the reigning Miss Samoa Priscilla Olano and Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Christine Dunn

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 08 SEPTEMBER 2017: Miss House of Gold, Alexandra Iakopo inspired the crowd with her views on the role of a Samoan Woman and Women in Leadership.

This was a question for the Contestant number 9 in tomorrow Miss Samoa in the pre-interviews today at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel.

The questions is: “The traditional role of women in a family and in the modern society is changing and women are taking on a data responsibility. What are your thoughts of the changes that are taking place and effects of this change on our people?”

“A woman is like a tea bag, you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water” answered Miss House of Gold Alexandra Iakopo.

“In order to understand the question, we need to identify the changes and the role of women and then turn them on the effects of these changes in our people, so we have to understand the different roles, what we were, what we are now and what we would become,” said Iakopo.

“The first question comes in mind, what the traditional role of women in Samoa?

“We mostly see women staying home and taking care of a family at a household, second, they keep peace and order in families, villages and in the community but most importantly they maintain our culture through crafts and varies activities in our villages

“The second question is what are the traditional roles of women in modern society?

“Now the connection is education. A lot of women we’ve seen today are going out to get that PHD, those Masters and Bachelors decrees. In connection to that, they are seeking jobs and working in collaboration with their husbands and their households in order to make ends meet and seeking opportunities in leadership roles for women empowerment.

Third question is what the changes are?

– The changes that we see are the transition from woman staying at home to more women being educated and occupying management roles. In connection to this, is the change of women having 6-10 children, to now just two to four children The decline of status in women village committee and increase of status and participation in groups such as women in business and etc.

Thoughts on the changes taking place?

– These changes have made many Samoan women discover their potential and opened numerous possibilities for our women to continue in the development of our society.

In the words of Brigham, “You educate a man, you educate a man, but when you educate a woman you educate a generation.”

Effects of this change on our people?

– Our Culture and our value is our identity. Now if we Samoan women decide to move along with these changes that bring about greater opportunities and deny these aspects of our culture and our responsibilities, then reality of it would be:

* Seeing many of our children ending up behind bars because we no longer have the time to nurture and care for our children

– Most importantly and scariest of all is the cultural extinction because we no longer have time to teach our generations and instill the values of the faa- Samoa within them.

On that note I would like to end with a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt.

“A woman is like a tea bag, you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water”

“Now although we go out to the world and we seek our strength and opportunities, the decision or the message for us women here today is that “the decision you make determines the impact or the effects on our people.

Faafetai!”

Today, families and friends of the nine contestants gathered to hear their speeches according to the different themes they have been selected to speck on.

The judges were Verona Parker, the General Manager of TV3; Mataafa Keni Lesa the Editor of Samoa Observer; Fa’alavaau Perina Jacqueline Sila-Tualaulelei, the Ambassador of Samoa in Japan; Talalue Carol Samuelu, the General Manager of McDonalds Restaurant in American Samoa and Simon Fruean, the Country Manager of Ford Hyundi Samoa dealership.

Related

Staff Reporters