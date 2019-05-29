Benjamin Matale chasing his dream.

Benjamin Matale already a Junior champion. Photo: Areta Jr



By Nah Folasā

APIA, SAMOA WEDNESDAY 29 MAY 2019: A young bodybuilder from Faleula, Benjamin Matale is determined to make it big and is all focused on achieving his goal.

Already to his credit, he is a former bodybuilding champion in the Junior Division in 2017 Mr Samoa. He also won the Silver medal in the Pacific Competition in the Cook Islands in 2018.

These results are impressive considering that he entered a gym for the very first time in 2016.

“The first time I entered a gym to train for a competition, I almost gave up. I thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t.”

In the early days, his passion for irons started at home where he lifted weights, training daily in the morning and in the evening. He is willing to train hard so he can go as far as he can in his chosen sport.

Matale is preparing to compete again for the Mr. Am Samoa Championship at the Tradewinds Hotel July 26 and 27 this year.

“I can tell you this, do not give up easily, because the transformation of the body is not going to take in one day or just one week, it could take a long time, but the commitment is the major thing to achieve all your goals,” he said.

Benjamin is the older of his siblings. His father Petaia and mother Siuli are right behind him and encouraging him to carry on in the sport. He works at the Maali Company Ltd and he combines work and training in pursuing his dream to reach the highest he can achieve – a dream that has been there since being a young boy.

