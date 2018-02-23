Benjamin Matale Fili wins Mr. American Samoa 2018 title

Part of the field of competitors in last weekends competition in American Samoa



By Nah Folasa

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2018: Up and coming local body builder Benjamin Matale Fili was crowned Mr. American Samoa 2018 following the inter-Samoa bodybuilding contest in American Samoa last Saturday.

Six male contestants from Samoa were against a field of male and female contestants from American Samoa.

Twenty-two year old Benjamin Matale won the Junior Division in last year’s competition held in Apia and this year, he took both the Junior and Senior Divisions and Overall Categories to win Gold and become the Mr. American Samoa 2018.

Matale is the son of Petaia and Siuli Matale Fili from the villages of Faleula-Uta, Satuiatua and Neiafu.

“I’m really happy to have achieved this victory; I’ve been training hard for 8 weeks at the Joe’s Gym in Lotopa to prepare my body for this competition,” he told Talamua.

“This sport is not just a sport itself, it is a lifestyle. I am grateful that I can live with that inspiring the youth of Samoa to join the sport,” he added.

Matale also said that his performance on Saturday night was his contribution to the revival of this sport in Samoa and he also hopes to become a most valuable body builder in the Pacific.

In second place, Constable Lome Lome won the Silver Medal as the second Overall Winner. The result has been noted as “a very positive result for Samoa but also for the Samoa Police Service.”

Body building is a sports competition that requires the ability to undergo special diet and dedication, commitment and passion to carry out strenuous physical training programs.

Both the bodybuilders are preparing for the Oceania competition planned for Tonga in October this year.

Related