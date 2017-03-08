Bluesky launches 4G plus network

Miss Samoa Pricilla Orlano, Bluesky CEO Douglas Creevey, Minister of MCIT Afamasaga Rico Tupai and Country Manager Alex Abraham unveiling the Bluesky 4G network



BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA- WEDNESDAY 08 MARCH 2017: One of Samoa’s leading telecommunications network Bluesky has announced the launch of their 4G plus network.

It is another milestone reached by Bluesky’s history in Samoa since 2011.

The Chief Executive Officer for Bluesky, Toleafoa Douglas Creevey this is something new and exciting for its customers.

“We are proud to bring to you the latest technology and the first to introduce to Samoa,” said Douglas.

He said that 4G plus technology allows users to take advantage of a superior internet experience with quicker uploads and downloads, minimal buffering, improved web browsing, better video viewing, more gaming, apps and data.

The Minister of Communication and Information and Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i said this is a significant investment by Bluesky and is an indication of its intention to continuously invest in Samoa’s growing economy.

“The launch of 4G plus by Bluesky is extremely relevant and timely. The government has made major strides to invite investors to our shores and we are glad that Bluesky has taken a lead role in displaying their confidence.”

Bluesky commenced its operation in 2011 when they took over the government owned SamoaTel.

Bluesky’s CEO believes that the 4G plus network will provide more opportunities for businesses as well as the students.

Bluesky provides prepaid mobile, post-paid mobile, prepaid dongle, post-paid dongle, prepaid home internet and post-paid home internet.

In extending this service to other parts of the country, Douglas said they are targeting the urban areas first where more people are using the internet but they will come to that in the future.

The 4G plus network only covers the Apia town area to Alafua, Vaoala, Vailele, Vaitele, Nu’u, Siusega, Vaivase, Fagali’i Airport and westwards towards the Faleolo Airport.

