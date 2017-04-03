Bus driver sentenced to 4 years for manslaughter

Whats left of the bus after it lost control and rolled into the bushes on the roadside

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 APRIL 2017: A 37-year-old bus driver, whose driving license was not valid when his bus overturned and killed one person and injured several others, has been sentenced to 4 years and three months for manslaughter.

Fa’asao Tausani of Fusi Safata pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

However, sentencing was delayed several times when defense disputed the police summary of facts.

When the matter came up again last Friday, Justice Mata Tuatagaloa was firm not to adjourn the matter any further.

Fa’asao faced three charges – one of manslaughter, one charge of causing injuries and one charge for an expired driver’s license.

During sentencing, Justice Tuatagaloa reminded the defendant that he is charged with a serious offence of manslaughter which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

And at the time of the offending, Fa’asao did not have a driver’s license and he should have known that he has no right to drive the bus.

“If your driver’s license has expired, you should renew it before you can drive the bus,” reminded Justice Tuatagaloa.

The incident happened at Tiavi when the bus rolled downhill killing one passenger. It is the fourth such incident recorded under the new Criminal Procedures Act involving buses.

And all the drivers have been given custodial penalties due to the fact that lives have been lost.

“And I will not move away from that,” said Justice Tuatagaloa.

She said her decision was based on the number of people who were killed, injured and suffered from this accident.

She also brought back the number of previous convictions against the defendant that started in 2002 and are in relation to overloaded buses.

“It seems like you haven’t learnt from the previous convictions and you don’t really take the lives of the people seriously.”

Justice Tuatagaloa also conveyed her message to the Land Transport Authority to look into the warrant of fitness for the buses and should also consider the issuing of licenses to bus owners as well as drivers as there are many lives at risk.

Other than the 4 years and three months sentence to be served concurrently, Fa’asao’s driver’s license has been disqualified for eight years.

Related