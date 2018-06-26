Businessman Frankie Cai moves to bigger things

(L-R) Afamasaga Rico Tupai, Mrs Cai, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Frankie Cai and one of the exhibitors at the Trade Expo.



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 26 JUNE 2018: Prominent businessman Frankie Cai, owner of Frankie’s string of supermarkets in Upolu and Savaii, has bigger dreams in bringing together different enterprises and overseas businesses and suppliers to display and promote their products in Samoa.

The force behind Frankies Inaugural Wine and Food Tasting Trade Expo 2018 that ended today at the Taumeasina Hotel, where 17 overseas suppliers and 14 local businesses displayed their products that varied from bakery, chocolates, animal products, drapery to energy and health drinks and liquor.

Frankie Cai told Talamua that his vision was to attract overseas businesses and suppliers to Samoa.

“By bringing them here not only contributes to Samoa’s economy but sharing the knowledge with local businesses is very important, it is an opportunity to seek for overseas markets.”

He acknowledged his staff of more than 700 employees in his 10 supermarkets for their hard work in staging their first Trade Expo.

“I acknowledged my staff and my wife who has been very supportive of our business. I would like to see my business continue to grow in Samoa and at the same time offer employment to the local people.”

To display products at the Expo, an overseas supplier pays one thousand talā for their booth while the local business pays $200.

The event was opened by the Prime Minister who congratulated Frankie Cai’s vision in achieving and hosting the event that challenged local business people to take their businesses to another level in terms of exports.

Related