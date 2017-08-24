Cabinet accepts Minister’s resignation with respect

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi with Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi in the last General Election campaign.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 25 AUGUST 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi says that Cabinet has the highest of respects for the outgoing Minister of Agriculture’s decision to resign.

Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi yesterday tendered his resignation from his Cabinet Ministerial post in the wake of criminal charges filed against him.

Said the Prime Minister;

“Even though the charges are not related to performing his duties and responsibilities as a Cabinet Minister, he (Laaulialemalietoa) decided to resign to protect the integrity of Government and Cabinet.

”He made the courageous decision for the sake of the government’s accountability and transparency.”

On that note, the Prime Minister added that the incident is also a reminder to those holding public offices that it comes with a lot of responsibilities as they will be subject to public scrutiny.

The Prime Minister said that to date he has not yet thought about a replacement reiterating that he is waiting for a divine whisper from the Heavens on a successor.

