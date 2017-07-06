Cabinet awaits legal advice on reviving corporal punishment in schools

The Minister of Education, Loau Keneti Sio



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 JULY 2017: Cabinet is awaiting the Attorney General’s advice whether to bring back corporal punishment in schools or not.

The Minister for Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) Loau Keneti Sio said if the advice favours reviving corporal punishment, then there will be amendments to the Education Act.

In discussing the issue, Loau said Cabinet is treading cautiously on terms should it be returned, considering that Samoa has already signed the UN Convention on Human Rights.

He said the issue was raised during the fights between various schools.

Loau said discipline is alright at the primary level and the Cabinet is targeting the college level.

He said there are various areas Cabinet has to assess before reaching a decision such as the level of punishment to be applied.

He referred to a recent incident where a teacher slapped a church minister’s son because the son swore at another student.

“It was easy trying to solve that and the church minister went up to the Prime Minister,” said Loau.

In the end, Loau apologized, on the basis that if the matter reached court, MESC will lose another teacher adding to the problem of teacher shortage.

Consideration is also given to the protection of the teachers and their rights should corporal punishment be applied in schools again.

