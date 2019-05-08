Cabinet Minister’s Murderer Arrested for Breaching Parole Conditions

PHOTO: Alatise Leafa Vitale (left) photographed outside Court in Apia with Talalelei Pauga who was fined for making a false declaration in his Immigration arrival card

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 08 MAY 2019: Police have arrested the man who killed the late Cabinet Minister, Luagalau Levaula Kamu for breaching his parole conditions.

Alatise Leafa was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2000 for killing the late Cabinet Minister during a Human Rights Protection Party celebration in 1999.

He was released on parole on Samoa’s 50th independence anniversary in 2012.

One of the conditions of his release was to abstain from alcohol and participation in public gatherings.

Police sources said Alatise was caught allegedly drinking alcohol in one of the video clips recorded in Savaii and circulated on social media by Malele Paulo also known as King Faipopo who is facing charges for making false accusations against the Prime Minister. Paulo had also been making accusations against the Prime Minister for the murder Alatise was jailed for.

Police sources said Alatise was arrested this morning and is being held in the Savai’i prison to await his appearance in Court.

He also faces a separate theft charge.

