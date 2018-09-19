Cabinet Minister’s murderer back in Court

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2018: The man convicted for the murder of Cabinet Minister Luagalau Levaula Kamu in 1999 reappeared in court this week.

Alatise Leafa Vitale is facing two charges of theft and has entered a not guilty plea.

Court documents show Alatise used to work for a Vailima Distributor in Savaii as a driver. The offence allegedly took place in 2017 and early this year when he and others delivered more than 20 cartons of beer to a Chinese shop at Salelologa.

The items are estimated to cost more than $2000 talā.

Alatise Leafa was convicted and jailed with his father, a Cabinet Minister in 1999 and served life sentences for the murder. The son was released on parole in 2010 and his father was released in 2012 for health reasons.

Alatise Leafa currently runs a small business selling vegetables with his wife. He is to appear in Court again 8 October for the hearing.