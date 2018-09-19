COURT Cabinet Minister’s murderer back in Court
COURTLatest NewsLaw & OrderLocal News

Cabinet Minister’s murderer back in Court

000

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2018: The man convicted for the murder of Cabinet Minister Luagalau Levaula Kamu in 1999 reappeared in court this week.

Alatise Leafa Vitale is facing two charges of theft and has entered a not guilty plea.

Court documents show Alatise used to work for a Vailima Distributor in Savaii as a driver. The offence allegedly took place in 2017 and early this year when he and others delivered more than 20 cartons of beer to a Chinese shop at Salelologa.

The items are estimated to cost more than $2000 talā.

Alatise Leafa was convicted and jailed with his father, a Cabinet Minister in 1999 and served life sentences for the murder. The son was released on parole in 2010 and his father was released in 2012 for health reasons.

Alatise Leafa currently runs a small business selling vegetables with his wife. He is to appear in Court again 8 October for the hearing.

Share
Chinese president pledges support for Samoa's economic development Previous post

Related articles

Accused attackers out on bail

Staff Reporters 19 September, 2018

District led initiatives in sexual health and gender based violence

Press Release 19 September, 2018

Chinese president pledges support for Samoa’s economic development

Staff Reporters 19 September, 2018

Marist Restores Fountain Of High Ideals

Lagi Keresoma 19 September, 2018

World Bank approves $95.09 m grant for Samoa’s rapid response to natural disasters

Press Release 19 September, 2018

Work on the Multi Sport Centre begins at Tuana’imato

Lagi Keresoma 18 September, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved