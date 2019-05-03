Cabinet terminates the Chief Executive Officer for Justice

PHOTO: The terminated Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Papali’i John Taimalelagi

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 3 MAY 2019: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has confirmed the termination of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Papali’i John Taimalelagi.

Cabinet endorsed Papali’i’s termination this week. Tuilaepa said Cabinet’s decision was based on a recommendation from the Public Service Commission.

Papali’i John was suspended 20 March this year while the Public Service Commission investigated the charges against him that included the removal of court files from the Court house and alleged inappropriate behaviour towards female employees.

Papali’i John confirmed he has received the termination letter from Cabinet.

Meanwhile the Public Service Commission is advertising the position of Chief Executive Officer in its special circular this week.

